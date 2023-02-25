HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three police personnel killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The face-off took place around 9 am between Jagargunda and Kunded villages when a DRG team was out on a search operation.

February 25, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
Security personnel during the encounter with Naxals in a village in Chhattisgarh. File photo

Security personnel during the encounter with Naxals in a village in Chhattisgarh. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, including an assistant sub inspector (ASI), were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, February 24, 2023, a senior police official said.

The face-off took place around 9 am between Jagargunda and Kunded villages when a DRG team was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj. P said.

The team had launched an operation from Jagargunda police station limits, located over 400 km away from capital Raipur, he said.

ASI Ramuram Nag, Assistant Constable Kunjam Joga and sainik Vanjam Bheema were killed in the exchange of fire, he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot, he added.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / armed conflict / armed Forces / national security / Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.