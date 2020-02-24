Three of family killed as truck hits bike in Uttar Pradesh

A man, his wife and their three-year-old daughter were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district, the police said.
The accident took place near Amolikala village under Ramnagar police station area, they said.
Mohammad Altaf (28), his wife Ainunnisha (26) and their daughter Iba Khatun died in the accident. The couple’s son, Asad, was injured, police said.
The truck driver fled the spot, they said, adding that the matter is being investigated.
