  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three Maoists killed in encounter with security forces, in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The gunfight took place around 7.30 a.m. in Pomra forest under Mirtur police station limits when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Maoist operation, IGP (Bastar Range) Sundarraj said.

November 26, 2022 10:38 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Bijapur

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Three Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on November 26,” a police official said.

The gunfight took place around 7.30 a.m. in Pomra forest under Mirtur police station limits when joint teams of security forces were out on an anti-Maoist operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The operation involving the personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched based on inputs about the presence of Divisional Committee members of Maoists Mohan Kadti and Sumitra along with 30-40 colleagues in Pomra forest, located over 400KM away from capital Raipur, he said.

“When a patrolling team of the DRG was in Pomra forest, the gunfight broke out,” he said.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of three Maoists, including a woman, were recovered from the spot," the IG said, adding that a search operation was still under way in the area.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / Raipur / politics (general) / act of terror

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.