Other States

Three Maoists gunned down in encounter in Jharkhand

A joint team of the CRPF and district police force had acted on a tip-off, said Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahata

Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Saturday, a senior police officer said here.

Acting on a tip-off that members of the banned CPI (Maoist) had gathered in the forest near Chirungreda village, a joint team of the CRPF and district police force rushed to the area, Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahata said.

The Maoists allegedly opened fire on the security forces. In the retaliatory action by the security forces, three Maoists were killed, the SP said, adding that the security personnel also seized arms and ammunition from the spot.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 1:28:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/three-maoists-gunned-down-in-encounter-in-jharkhand/article31255170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY