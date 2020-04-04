Three Maoists gunned down in encounter in Jharkhand

Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Saturday, a senior police officer said here.
Acting on a tip-off that members of the banned CPI (Maoist) had gathered in the forest near Chirungreda village, a joint team of the CRPF and district police force rushed to the area, Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahata said.
The Maoists allegedly opened fire on the security forces. In the retaliatory action by the security forces, three Maoists were killed, the SP said, adding that the security personnel also seized arms and ammunition from the spot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.