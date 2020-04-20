Three killed in accident as curbs relaxed

Relaxation of lockdown in Odisha to provide some respite to the working class started with an accident in Ganjam district early on Monday morning, claiming the lives of three labourers.
Eleven other labourers were also injured in this accident.
A van transporting them skidded off road and overturned on Khandadeuli-Biruligada road.The injured were admitted in MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur.
Condition of four of the injured was stated to be serious.
As no COVID-19 positive case have been identified in Ganjam district till now, district administration had declared some relaxation in the lockdown norms from Monday.
