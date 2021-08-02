Other States

Three killed as car plunges into canal

Three members of a family drowned and two are missing after the car they were travelling in plunged into the Indira Gandhi canal in Hanumangarh district on Sunday, the police said.

Harish (40), his wife Suman (36), daughter Meenakshi (14), son Manish (7) and sister-in-law Manju (36) were there in the vehicle. The bodies of Suman, Meenakshi and Manju were fished out of the canal near Ranjitpura village, the police said. “Eyewitnesses claimed that the driver deliberately turned the vehicle towards the slope of the canal. The matter is being probed,” the police said.


