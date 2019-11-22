Other States

Three injured in blast at ordnance factory in Jalgaon

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Jalgaon town and are undergoing treatment

Three persons were injured in a blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 9.45 a.m. at the ordnance factory in Varangaon, where three employees sustained serious injuries, an official said.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Jalgaon town and are undergoing treatment, he said.

The exact cause of the blast is yet to ascertained, he said, adding that the police are in the process of registering the case.

Ordnance factories manufacture armaments for the Indian Armed Forces.

