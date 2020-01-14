Three injured as youth gatecrash Lohri celebration, open fire in Gurugram

Three persons sustained bullet injuries when five young men gatecrashed a Lohri celebration at Sector 40 in Gurugram late on Monday and opened indiscriminate fire on being stopped. The accused, not yet identified, also hit the cars parked outside in their attempt to escape.

One of the injured, Vinay Vats, sustained two bullet injuries in the right hand, while Pawan and Vineet were hit in their legs. Mr. Pawan is a resident of Sector 47 and Mr. Vineet stays in Sector 7.

The accused, in a white Sports Utility Vehicle, gatecrashed the function hosted by Ajay Vats for his friends and relatives around 11 p.m. The accused asked the photographer to click their pictures and one of them picked a bottle from the drinks table. At this, Mr. Ajay Vats accosted the young man and asked him about his identity. The young man, however, pushed him off and tried to escape. But Mr. Ajay Vats’s brother Mr. Vinay Vats, caught him. One of the accomplices of the young man took out a pistol and allegedly fired two shots, hitting Mr. Vinay Vats in his right shoulder. Surrounded by the guests, the five, in a bid to escape, then opened indiscriminate fire hitting Mr. Pawan and Mr. Vineet.

The accused then drove off towards House No. 85, but were forced to take a U-turn with the road blocked due to another Lohri function. On their way back, the accused waved the pistol in the air to scare Mr. Ajay Vats and his relatives while they were getting into cars to rush the injured to the hospital. The accused also hit a couple of cars parked on the road.

Mr. Vinay Vats was taken to the Max Hospital, while the other two were rushed to the Fortis Hospital.

Station House Office Inspector Pawan Kumar said the injuries to the three were not serious and one of them was discharged. “The five are yet to be identified,” said Mr. Kumar.

A case has been registered on charges of attempt to murder and house trespass under the Indian Penal Code.