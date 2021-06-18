Three injured as wall of chawl collapses in Mumbai

The wall of the single-storey chawl at Macchi Market on LBS Marg near Chirag Nagar police station caved in around 1.30 a.m., it said.

Three persons suffered minor injuries after a wall of a chawl at Ghatkopar, an eastern suburb of Mumbai, collapsed in the wee hours of Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Three persons, identified as Altaf Shaikh (35), Rizwan Kalanigi (19) and Nurjahan Ansari (35) were injured in the incident, the civic body said.

They were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, which discharged them after treatment.

According to the civic body, at least 11 incidents of wall and house collapse reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours.

Last night, one person died in a wall collapse incident at Mulund, a suburb in the north-east of Mumbai.

According to the BMC, the eastern suburbs of the metropolis recorded 110.07 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by 75.36 mm in the western suburbs and 38.02 mm in the island city.

The civic body said that public transport services, including the suburban locals, are running smoothly and the traffic flow also normal since morning.