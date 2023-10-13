Three dead in coal mine collapse in West Bengal's Raniganj

October 13, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - Asansol (West Bengal)

At least three people were killed and several others were feared trapped after a coal mine collapsed in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, officials said on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Police suspect that the incident took place when coal was being illegally extracted from the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) mine in Narayankudi area in Egra gram panchayat in Raniganj police station area.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Ruidas (38), Sumir Bauri (17) and Surjit Sen (21), all residents of nearby areas.

A team led by Sitarampur Director General of Mines Safety Region 1 Irfan Ahmed Ansari launched an investigation into the incident and visited the spot.

"This is a legal mine but the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when coal was being extracted illegally. Three people have died and several others are feared trapped," he said.

Further rescue operations are underway.