Three CPI-M cadre gunned down in exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha

May 09, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Three CPI-M cadre were killed during exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on May 9.

Acting on intelligence input, security forces launched a combing operation in Taprang Reserve Forest under Madanpur Rampur Police Station limits of Kalahandi district early in the morning.

The left-wing extremists, who are believed to be part of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh division of CPI-M, had first launched fire at security forces, said Odisha Police.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Special Intelligence Wing identified as Atul Das sustained bullet injuries in his leg and he was rushed a hospital in Balangir district. After the exchange of fire stopped, security forces examined the spot in Taprang forest and came across three bodies of left-wing ultras lying on ground.

“We have recovered the three bodies of CPI-M cadres. Identification of bodies has not been done. Since an AK-47 weapon has been recovered, we suspect a senior member of the outfit would have been there,” said Sunil Bansal, Odisha’s Director General of Police.

Security forces in Odisha were on high alert following the death of 10 District Reserve Guard jawans and a civilian driver in improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by CPI-Maoist cadres in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh district last month. Odisha’s Kalahandi is also bordering Chhattisgarh. After the incident, security forces were suspecting that some ultras could escape into Odisha border.

Odisha has not witnessed any major Maoist violence in the last few years. Security forces have achieved area domination in almost all CPI-M affected regions of the State. Even Malkangiri, which used to be one of worst LWE affected districts of the country, has remained peaceful.