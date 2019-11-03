Other States

Three BSF personnel injured in bomb blast in Manipur

Google Map showing Telipati, Imphal east district

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the explosion which took place near Telipati, Imphal east district

Three personnel of 120 Border Security Force were seriously wounded on Saturday night when a powerful remote controlled bomb was detonated near Telipati, Imphal east district in Manipur, at 11:30 p.m. The personnel were taken to the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences in the same district.

There is a permanent police picket at Telipati which is dominated by people originating from Bihar.

Police have registered a case. So far there is no breakthrough in the investigation.

