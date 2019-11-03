Three BSF personnel injured in bomb blast in Manipur

Three personnel of 120 Border Security Force were seriously wounded on Saturday night when a powerful remote controlled bomb was detonated near Telipati, Imphal east district in Manipur, at 11:30 p.m. The personnel were taken to the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences in the same district.

No underground organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast.

There is a permanent police picket at Telipati which is dominated by people originating from Bihar.

Police have registered a case. So far there is no breakthrough in the investigation.