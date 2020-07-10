Ten children rescued from Muzaffarnagar ashram

Ten children have been rescued from an ashram in the Shukrataal area of Muzaffarnagar and four of them have been found to be sexually abused. Two persons, including a self-styled priest and manager of the ashram, have been arrested, police said.

Sanjeev Kumar, Station House Officer, Bhopa, said, the police acted after they got a call from helpine Childline. “Ten children from the northeastern States were rescued from the Godia Math in Bhopa area on July 7 during a raid on the ashram. They were presented before the Child Welfare Committee, Muzaffarnagar, who directed a medical examination of them”.

After the medical report found sexual abuse of four children and physical and mental abuse of the others, an FIR was registered on Thursday against the manager of the math, Bhaktibhushan Govind Maharaj, and one unidentified person under Sections 323, 377 and 504 of the IPC and Sections 5f and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. They were arrested in the evening, Mr. Kumar said, adding that one of them was 18. “The rest were in the age group of 6-16.” he said.

Rakhi Devi, local coordinator of Childline, said she acted after a tip-off from the Delhi office after an anonymous call was made on helpline number 1089. “When we went to check the complaint, we found a child carrying a cylinder on his head and another testing the visitors with a thermometer and offering sanitiser.”

“When we told them that this was not their job, they tried to defend their actions. We contacted the Maharaj and he said the children were adopted by him. When we asked him to show papers, he got aggressive. We tried to engage him in a conversation and in the meantime called the police,” Ms. Rakhi told The Hindu.

She said the children were from Tripura and Mizoram and some of them were there for three-four years. “They could converse in Hindi. They have narrated their ordeal. They were asked to tend cows and as the ashram is under construction, they were also used as labourers.”

Ms. Rakhi added that their parents were told that the ashram was a place for education and building personality. “The members of the Child Welfare Committee have spoken to their parents but they were not in a condition to travel at this time.” For the time being, the children have been kept in a local school.