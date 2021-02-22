Temple in Maharashtra’s Jalna shut as 55 people test COVID-19 positive

The district administration in Maharashtra’s Jalna has temporarily closed a temple after 55 people living in and around it have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Sunday.
This temple in Jaidev Wadi named ‘Jalicha Dev’ is an important centre for the followers of Mahanubhav Hindu sect.
Also read: Surge in cases in Maharashtra worrisome, says CM
“The temple is visited by devotees from different parts of the district and the State, where they can stay. Fifty-five people living in and around the temple have tested positive for coronavirus, following which it was shut,” the official said.
Barricades have been put up around the temple and paths leading to it have been dug by the administration to stop the devotees from going there, he said.
Police personnel have been posted outside it.
A team of health workers has been deputed at the village for screening of villagers and members of the temple committee.
“The administration has already cancelled the fair which is held every year at the temple,” the official added.
In the last few days, Jalna district has witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases.
On Sunday, the district recorded 96 infection cases, which took its total count to 14,528, while 384 people have died due to the infection so far.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath