Tejashwi draws flak for birthday bash in plane

Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was at the receiving end of the Opposition ire on Monday after pictures of his 30th birthday celebration in a chartered plane went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Mr. Tejashwi is seen with his close aides Sanjay Yadav and Mani Yadav and Lalu Prasad’s associate Bhola Yadav. However, the day when and where these pictures were clicked is not yet known.

Lashing out at Mr. Tejashwi, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “These leaders were born with silver spoons, they not only make fun of the poor but are also the black spots in the name of a political party.”

The RJD leader had on Saturday celebrated his birthday by planting 30 saplings at his 1, Polo Road bungalow here. He also cut a 30-pound cake during the bash, which was attended by senior RJD functionaries.

The RJD, however, defended Mr. Tejashwi. “The Opposition parties are suffering from Tejashwiphobia. Why can’t a leader who talks about the poor celebrate his birthday?” said RJD spokesperson Mrityunjaya Tiwari.