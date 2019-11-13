Teen mauled to death by leopard in Jammu

An 18-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.
Paroshotam Kumar was killed by the wild animal while returning to his residence in Ramkote area late on Monday, a police officer said. He said the mutilated body was recovered from the bushes and handed over to his family.
The incident has caused panic among residents who took to the streets on Tuesday morning along with the victim’s body. Senior police and civil officers rushed to the area and persuaded the protesters to disperse, assuring necessary measures, the officer said.
