Other States

Teen mauled to death by leopard in Jammu

more-in

An 18-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Paroshotam Kumar was killed by the wild animal while returning to his residence in Ramkote area late on Monday, a police officer said. He said the mutilated body was recovered from the bushes and handed over to his family.

The incident has caused panic among residents who took to the streets on Tuesday morning along with the victim’s body. Senior police and civil officers rushed to the area and persuaded the protesters to disperse, assuring necessary measures, the officer said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2019 2:15:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/teen-mauled-to-death-by-leopard-in-jammu/article29957077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY