Teachers upset over no offline classes for primary students

The Government is not giving reasons for delay in opening primary schools, say teachers.  

The Maharashtra Government’s decision not to begin schools in the offline mode for Class 1 to 4, despite a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, has come under criticism from teacher groups who are highlighting the need for offline education, especially in rural areas that lack facilities.

“Consistency is of extreme importance in primary education. We have already lost almost one-and-a-half years. Physical classes are of extreme importance not only for education but also for a student’s social and mental health. Their happiness index is on the decline. It is necessary that schools reopen at the earliest and run full time,” said Bhausaheb Chaskar, convener, Active Teachers Forum (ATF), a pan-Maharashtra forum of teachers.

According to Mr. Chaskar, online education cannot be the alternative to physical classes in a country like India. “The Government is not even letting us know the reasons for not opening primary schools,” he added.

Teachers’ organisations, too, have been demanding the reopening of physical classes. In certain rural parts, schools have started in the offline mode for Class 1 in two batches with permission from the parents. “Those who are in Class 2 today cannot identify letters and those in Class 3 cannot read a sentence,” said Vijay Kombe, general secretary, Maharashtra State Primary Teachers’ Committee, which represents over 1.50 lakh members.


