GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tea Board issues directive to tea producers on pesticide use

Avoid chemicals that have no label claim for tea bushes, the organisation tells tea estates and small tea growers across the country

December 24, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Women plucking tea leaves in a tea garden in Udalguri district of Assam. The State is the largest producer of tea in India. FILE

Women plucking tea leaves in a tea garden in Udalguri district of Assam. The State is the largest producer of tea in India. FILE | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The Tea Board India has asked tea estates and small tea growers across India to avoid using chemicals or pesticides that have no label claim for tea in their plantations.

Rajnigandha Seal Naskar, the Tea Board’s controller of licensing, issued a directive on December 21 advising the growers against the use of 20 banned insecticides specified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

These insecticides do not carry any label informing users whether or not they are suitable for tea bushes.

“The presence of such banned insecticides or any other chemicals having no label claim for tea shall be viewed seriously by Tea Board, as deemed fit, for further action,” the directive said.

The Tea Board also urged all tea producers’ associations and small tea growers’ associations to sensitise their members accordingly.

Mixed reaction

The Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers’ Associations has welcomed the Tea Board directive and sought extensive awareness campaigns among the small tea farmers, who contribute 55% to the national tea production.

Associations of larger tea producers, however, said the Tea Board should have conducted research for suitable alternatives before taking action. “Pest control has become crucial due to climate change. A bar on the use of pesticides may affect tea output, which dipped marginally this year compared to 2022,” a planter said.

Related Topics

tea / chemicals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.