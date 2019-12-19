Tarun Gogoi appears as lawyer in SC

Former Assam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi was seen in lawyer’s black robes on Wednesday to witness the crucial proceedings in the Supreme Court which decided to examine the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mr. Gogoi, 83, was seen in the crowded courtroom of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde.

On Twitter

The news that Mr. Gogoi would be appearing as a lawyer in the case pertaining to the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was shared on Twitter by his son and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who represents the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency.