Other States

Tarun Gogoi appears as lawyer in SC

more-in

Former Assam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi was seen in lawyer’s black robes on Wednesday to witness the crucial proceedings in the Supreme Court which decided to examine the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mr. Gogoi, 83, was seen in the crowded courtroom of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde.

On Twitter

The news that Mr. Gogoi would be appearing as a lawyer in the case pertaining to the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was shared on Twitter by his son and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who represents the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 2:10:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/tarun-gogoi-appears-as-lawyer-in-sc/article30343283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY