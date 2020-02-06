Tanwar hints at floating new political party

Hinting at the formation of a political outfit, former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Tanwar, who had quit the party ahead of the Assembly polls last year, said that no party could accommodate his large army of supporters and therefore there was a need to float a new political party.

Rally in Karnal

Mr. Tanwar was in Gurugram on Wednesday as part of his tour across the State to mobilise support for “Swambhiman Diwas” rally at Karnal on February 16 to mark his birthday. He has earlier visited several districts, including Rohtak and Jind, addressing his supporters.

Evading a direct answer to a question on the formation of the party, Mr. Tanwar said that the future course of action would be decided at the meeting in Karnal.

Addressing his supporters, mostly former Congress workers, the former Sirsa MP said he had worked hard all these years like a horse with the blinders, but would now play “smart politics” employing all tricks.

“It won’t take more than ten days to build the organisation if each worker takes responsibility of ten villages. When a few months old party can climb to power in Delhi, it can be done in Haryana as well,” said Mr. Tanwar, adding that the next government in Haryana could not be formed without them. His supporters from around 20 Assembly constituencies were present.

Without naming anyone, Mr. Tanwar said the Congress distributed tickets in connivance with the BJP and the present government was a “milijuli sarkar” (coalition government) of all the parties and the Opposition was missing in the State.

‘Divisive politics’

He also accused the BJP of playing divisive politics and said the people were looking for alternative to the BJP and the Congress.

Mr. Tanwar said he was in touch with like-minded leaders from across the country to work on an alternative to the two parties.