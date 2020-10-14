Tanishq store in Gujarat puts up apology note over withdrawn ad

The showroom manager and local police, however, denied media reports that the showroom was attacked

A Tanishq jewellery outlet in Gujarat’s Gandhidham in Kutch district recently put up a note on its door, apologising to the Hindu community in the district over the brand’s controversial TV ad that has since been withdrawn but was shared widely on social media platforms, making it among the top trending topics on internet.

The handwritten note in Gujarati put up at the showroom also condemned the TV commercial, which sought to promote the brand’s new jewellery range Ekatvam.

“We apologise to the Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq aired in the media,” the handwritten note read.

It was pasted at the entrance of the outlet on October 12 and has since been removed.

Photos of the apology note have gone viral on social media.

The showroom manager and local police rubbished media reports that the showroom was attacked by some people angry with the Tanishq advertisement.

“No such attack has occurred. It’s fake news,” said Kutch range IG J.R. Mothalia. On request from the Tanishq outlet manager, the police have provided security. Patrolling in the area has been stepped up after a few threat calls to the showroom, Kutch Police said.

The TV commercial withdrawn by the Tanishq, a Tata group company, featured a Muslim family preparing for an upcoming baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

Tanishq is India’s one of the largest gold and diamond jewellery chain and is a division of Titan company, promoted by the Tata Group in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.