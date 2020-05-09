Tablighi Jamaat: 10 Indonesian nationals granted bail

Ten Indonesian nationals, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz at Nizamuddin, in New Delhi, and were arrested by the Mumbai Police on April 23 — for not disclosing their whereabouts or their presence at the Jamaat — were granted bail by a city civil and sessions court on Friday.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to two other Indonesian nationals, who were part of the group and tested positive for COVID-19. Their quarantine ended on Friday.

The group had come to India on February 29, and after attending the Tablighi Jamaat came to Mumbai on March 7. They also travelled to various places within the city.

An FIR against them was registered after the Mumbai Police tracked them down to Bandra on April 1, after which two of the 12 foreign nationals tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

Advocate Ishrat Khan who filed the bail application for the foreign nationals contended that the charges of attempt to murder and culpable homicide were not applicable, and that the other sections applied were bailable. The court accepted his plea and granted bail to 10, and anticipatory bail to two.