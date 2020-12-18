Suvendu Adhikari gets ‘Z’ category VIP security cover

At all places except West Bengal he will have a ‘Y+’ cover by the central paramilitary force.

Former TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari has been accorded a ‘Z’ category VIP security cover by the central government, official sources said on Friday.

Mr. Adhikari, 50, will be secured by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) whenever he moves in West Bengal. The Union home ministry has issued an order in this context, the sources said.

At all places except West Bengal, they said, he will have a ‘Y+’ cover by the central paramilitary force.

Mr. Adhikari, a former minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday. He had resigned as an MLA a day before and it is expected that he may join the BJP on Saturday.

Under the ‘Z’ category, Mr. Adhikari will have a mobile team of about 6-7 armed CRPF commandos and a pilot and escort vehicle.

The Union home ministry, early this week, also upgraded the VIP security cover of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya with the addition of a “bullet resistant” car in his convoy during tour in West Bengal.

In a similar development, the home ministry has also provided a ‘Y’ category VIP security cover to BJP MP from Maharashtra Narayan Rane.

Mr. Rane, 68, will be secured by the CISF on an all-India basis and will have two security personnel with him during his movements, officials said.