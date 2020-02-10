Surety bonds of AMU students seized by district administration

The Aligarh district administration has seized the surety bonds of ₹1 lakh each of two students and two former students of AMU which they had signed prior to the December 15 violence on campus, when police action inside the university left several students injured.

Additional city magistrate Ranjit Singh said the students signed the surety bonds of ₹1 lakh each under Section 107 of the CrPC assuring that they would maintain peace in the city. However, they were allegedly found to be involved in the December 15 violence.

The former students whose bonds have been seized are former secretary of the AMU Students’ Union Huzaifa Aamir and its former vice-president Hamza Sufiyan. Those pursuing studies include Salman Imtiaz, former president of AMUSU, who is a research scholar at present.

While Mr. Sufiyan confirmed the notice has been served, Mr. Imtiaz said he was yet to receive it. “I am only an accused right now. The case is in High Court. The bond has been seized on mere apprehension.”

On Monday, students condemned the police action against anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters in Kanpur and Delhi.

In a related development, denying a report carried in a local newspaper, the AMU administration has clarified that the Vice-Chancellor didn’t participate in a videoconference with the U.P. Chief Minister on the situation in the university and the Shahjamal area.

Meanwhile, responding to the ongoing anti-CAA protests in the Shahjamal area of Aligarh, two BJP leaders have made offensive remarks.

MP Satish Gautam said social activist Sumaiyya Rana should go to Pakistan if she was feeling suffocated in India. He was responding to her comment while addressing protesting women at the Idgah ground of Shahjamal that the Uttar Pradesh government had used coercive measures in a bid to crush the anti-CAA stir. Mr. Gautam also said those students who were protesting in Aligarh Muslim University would not be seen in the next session.

Ban burqa: Minister

Earlier, Raghuraj Singh, Minister of State in the Yogi Adityanath government, said during a programme in Aligarh that “burqa should be banned”. Tracing the mythology of burqa, Mr. Singh said it was an Arab practice. “Those whose nose was cut by Lakshman [in Ramayana] follow this practice. They are descendants of demons. I request the government to ban burqa because terrorists use them to their advantage,” he is purportedly heard saying in a video of the programme.