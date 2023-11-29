Surajgarh mine arson case | Supreme Court grants time to Maharashtra for filing reply on bail plea of Surendra Gadling

November 29, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on November 29 granted one more week to the Maharashtra government to file reply on a bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih gave time to the State government after its counsel sought time, saying records in the case are voluminous. The matter has been posted for next hearing after two weeks. The apex court on October 10 had issued a notice to the State government.

On January 31, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court had refused to grant bail to Surendra Gadling while noting that prima facie the accusations against him were true.

On December 25, 2016, Maoists had allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles that were being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Surendra Gadling is accused of providing aid to Maoists, who were working at the ground level. He was also alleged to have entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused and some of those absconding in the case.

He was booked under various provisions of anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution had claimed that advocate Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

He is also accused of having asked the Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated many locals to join the movement.

He is also an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case pertaining to alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district.