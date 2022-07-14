Supreme Court seeks U.P.'s reply on compliance of stay order related to SP MLA Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

The Supreme Court on July 14 sought the Uttar Pradesh Government’s response on compliance of its order by which it had stayed the bail condition imposed on Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan that land adjoining Jauhar University campus will be attached in an alleged enemy property grabbing case.

Mr. Khan alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Government has not removed barbed wire fence from the university in Rampur, despite stay order and as a result it cannot function properly.

A Bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and J.B. Pardiwala said that State Government will file its response by July 19 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 22.

On May 27, a Vacation Bench of the top court had stayed the Allahabad High Court’s bail condition imposed on Mr. Khan directing the District Magistrate of Rampur to take possession of the land attached to the Jauhar University campus.