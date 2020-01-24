Support Centre in bid to throw out illegal immigrants: Raj Thackeray

From changing the colour of his 12-year old party flag to saffron, embossed with Rajmudra (royal seal used by Chhatrapati Shivaji), and launching his son Amit in active politics from a stage displaying Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar’s photo, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday jumped on the bandwagon of Hindutva politics by extending support to Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, by claiming these steps are to throw out illegal Muslim immigrants.

Declaring that he was never opposed the BJP for the sake of opposing, the MNS chief said that he supported decisions on Article 370, and Ram temple and will support the government on the issue of throwing illegal immigrants out.

Mr. Thackeray announced a protest march against illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh on February 9, and said this was in retaliation to the anti-CAA march across the country.

“Suddenly there are number of protests across the country with thousands of Muslims hitting the streets. Some people told me they are angry over removal of Article 370 and Ram temple verdict of the court and are now venting out their anger. How many of those Muslims were Indian? How many were from outside? Why should we support you if you are supporting Muslims from outside?” asked Mr. Thackeray addressing the first-ever MNS plenary meeting in Goregaon.

“There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act but why should we shelter someone who has come to India illegally from outside,” he said, adding that he has been saying the same for years. “Just because the colour of the flag is changed, people are saying that I have changed. No. I am what I was before,” he added.

Taunting Shiv Sena which has allied with Congress and NCP, Mr. Thackeray said he does not change colour to join the government.

Mr. Thackeray said that changing the flag is nothing new and he has not diverted from his position. “If Marathi population is facing injustice I will pounce on them for Marathi and if Hindu is being targeted I will attack like a Hindu,” he said.

Before unveiling his party’s new saffron flag, the MNS chief paid tributes to his uncle and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray on the latter’s 94th birth anniversary. The MNS was set up in 2006 after Raj Thackeray split from the Shiv Sena and had decided to adopt the tricoloured saffron, blue and green flag.

He also paid respects to V.D. Savarkar besides Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, B.R. Ambedkar and his grandfather Prabhodhankar Thackeray.

‘Proudest moment’

One of the key highlights of the party program was the launch of Raj Thackeray’s son Amit into active politics. “This is one of the proudest moment for me. I was told at the last moment by my father that it was today that I have to join active politics. I am thrilled but at the same time I understand the responsibility bestowed upon me,” said Amit.

Amit’s entry into politics is also being compared to that of his cousin and State Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray. The MNS hopes that Amit Thackeray will help attract young voters.

New political combinations are likely to emerge after Mr. Thackeray’s speech on Thursday as both MNS and BJP are left with no allies in the State. Recently, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Mr. Thackeray giving rise to speculation on both parties joining hands.