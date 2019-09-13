Other States

Sule complains of harassment

‘Cabbie blocked my path, harassed me and posed for photo’

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule alleged harassment by a taxi driver when she arrived at the Dadar railway terminus here on Thursday.

Ms. Sule, who lodged a complaint with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), said the driver, Kuljeet Singh Malhotra, entered her railway compartment and blocked her way while asking if she needed a taxi.

Even when she made it clear that she did not need one, he “blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for photo”, Ms. Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, tweeted.

She clicked his photo so as to file a complaint, she said.

The RPF authorities later informed her that he had been apprehended and fined, she added.

‘No touting at stations’

“If touting is permitted under the law, then it can not and should not be permitted within train stations or airport but only at designated taxi stands,” the Baramati MP said.

The taxi driver was apprehended and booked under Sections 145-B (creating nuisance and indecency), 147 (entering in railway premises unlawfully) and 159 (showing rash and negligent manner) of the Indian Railway Act, 1989, said a senior railway official.

‘Driver fined’

K.K. Ashraf, Senior Divisional Commissioner of the Mumbai division of Central Railway, said that Kuljeet was also fined ₹260 for not possessing a valid ticket.

Further, city traffic police imposed a fine of ₹200 on him for not having a licence and another ₹200 for driving a taxi without uniform, Mr. Ashraf informed.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 1:47:00 AM

