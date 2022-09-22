Sudarshan TV editor-in-chief denied permission to meet Dara Singh in Odisha’s Keonjhar 

Suresh Chavhanke has been demanding the release of Dara Singh convicted in the killing of an Australian missionary and his two minor sons

Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief of Sudarshan TV, on Wednesday could not meet Dara Singh, who has been serving life sentence in three separate cases of murders, including that of Australian Christian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor children, after Keonjhar district jail authorities denied permission.

Following the denial, Mr. Chavhanke, who has been demanding the release of Dara Singh and was on a two-day visit to the State, sat on a protest outside the Keonjhar district jail. Locals joined him in the dharna, and a similar protest was held outside Odisha Bhawan, New Delhi, he said. Local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Mohan Majhi too participated in the protest and extended support to Mr. Chavhanke’s demand.

“Dara Singh has been in jail for past 21 years. There is hardly anyone who is imprisoned for more than 20 years in the country. I was in constant touch with Dara Singh and had sent a mail to the Odisha government seeking permission 15 days ago. I was given the impression that I would be permitted to meet him. But, when I landed in Keonjhar, I was not allowed to see him,” said the Sudarshan TV editor-in-chief

‘Violation of rights’

“We wanted to meet Dara Singh Bhai and the refusal was violation of our rights. The jail authorities did not give any valid reason in their written response. We will approach the Supreme Court challenging the refusal,” said Mr. Chavhanke

Mr. Majhi, BJP Chief Whip in the Assembly, said, “this is a just demand. If situation warrants, we would discuss in the party to back him.”

Ahead his Mr. Chavhanke’s visit, the Special Branch of Odisha police asked its staff to gather intelligence inputs and provide security to him.

On Tuesday, Keonjhar district jail authorities had, however, made it clear that they would not allow anyone to meet Dara Singh, except his lawyer and family members. By order of Keonjhar Sub-Collector, the jail authorities did not let him meet the high profile prisoner.

In 1999, Graham Staines and his two minor sons were sleeping in a wagon when Dara Singh led a mob and set the vehicle on fire. The three were charred to death. In 2003, a trial court in Khordha district awarded death sentence to Dara Singh. Twelve other accomplices were given life sentences. Subsequently, the Orissa High Court commuted the death sentence to life.

Besides, Dara Singh had been convicted and sentenced to life in murder of a Muslim trader. He was convicted and punished for murder of another Christian missionary.