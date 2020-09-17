Subcommittee for disinvestment formed

The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of an empowered Cabinet sub-committee on disinvestment to finalise the modalities for strategic disinvestment of 33.49% equity shareholding of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (PACL), held by the State government through Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC).
The Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, also decided to accord priority for providing tap connections in the remaining 17.59 lakh households of the State from the tied grants for water under the 15th Finance Commission to meet its 2022 target of 100% piped water connectivity.
The Cabinet also decided to reduce the requirement of constructed area from 50,000 sq. mt. to 30,000 sq. mt. for multi-domain university, and from 20,000 sq. mt. to 15,000 sq. mt. for single-domain university.
“It has been decided to accordingly amend the Punjab Private University Policy-2010, ” said a govt. statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath