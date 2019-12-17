‘Stun grenades were used to disperse students in AMU’

A fact-finding team led by social activist Harsh Mander visited Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday to look into police excesses on Sunday night during the clash between students and police.

“The university Registrar, who is an IPS officer, has admitted that apart from tear-gas shells, stun grenades were used by the police to disperse the students,” said John Dayal, a member of the team which met the staff union and the injured students. He said the use of stun grenades was a clear indication that the police used excessive force against students.

Stun grenades create a loud sound-and-light effect which deafens and blinds a person for a few seconds. “They are not meant to be used in a civilian situation, involving students. The palm of one of the students was blown off because one of the grenades exploded in his hand. It might require amputation. Another one was hit by a blunt object in the upper abdomen,” he said.

Mr. Dayal said the decision to call in the police was “totally uncalled for”. “The police rounded up 26 persons of which the university administration said only seven were students,” added Mr. Dayal. “They have been released but there are charges that they were beaten up in custody.”

He was joined by social activists Nandini Sundar, Natasha Badhwar and other members of the Karwan-e-Mohabbat team. “What we have seen in Jamia [Millia Islamia] and AMU is a clear indication that the Modi government doesn’t want Indians to protest as citizens. They want to label them as Muslims or antisocial elements. For the record, one of the 26 detained was a Hindu,” said Mr. Dayal, adding they would put out a report in two-three days.

The team wanted to meet the Vice Chancellor but was told he was in Delhi.

Protests on Tuesday

Some female students of the university organised a silent protest on Tuesday.

Aligarh city also saw protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The busy Dodhpur market remained closed for the second day.