Student gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh

Six youths were booked in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a Class 10 student, officials said on Sunday.
According to Mau SP Anurag Arya, the prime accused, along with two others, have been detained for questioning. “The incident took place on Friday, when a student of Class 10 left her house around 9 a.m. Around 10 p.m., family members of the girl received a call that she was raped by six youths and that they fled,” he said.
