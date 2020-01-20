Other States

STEP joins govt.’s NEAT initiative

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal during the signing of the MoU.

The Hindu Group’s STEP, an online certification course, has been selected by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to be a part of the government’s National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) programme.

STEP’s flagship product, STEP Train, will be featured as a certification course on the portal and will be accessible to over 2,500 AICTE-approved institutions across the country.

The STEP Train was recognised for its use of Artificial Intelligence in improving language-learning outcomes for students. STEP Train is among a select few products chosen for this programme by the government.

