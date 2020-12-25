State must be allowed to distribute PM Kisan funds: TMC MP

Countering the charge made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that farmers in West Bengal are denied benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi for “political reasons”, the Trinamool Congress on Friday said it is the Centre’s insistence on directly transferring money to the farmers that is the reason behind denial of benefits to the farmers.

“The State government has written to the Centre saying that they are willing to distribute the money once it is transferred to the State government. What is the problem in transferring money to the State government in a federal set up,” asked senior Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy. Mr. Roy said that if anyone has to be blamed for denial of benefits of PM Kisan to farmers of West Bengal it is the Centre, not the State government.

The MP described the Prime Minister’s speech earlier in the day as “election-centric speech” and said that by allocating ₹6000 through the scheme, Mr. Modi was trying to “win voters”.

State scheme

The Trinamool Congress leader said the West Bengal government under its Krishak Bandhu Scheme is already transferring ₹5,000 per acre to farmers of the State. The State government has already transferred ₹2,642 crore so far and 47 lakh farmers have benefitted from the scheme. Mr Roy added that farmers in West Bengal have no complaints against the government and unlike the previous Left regime there has been no farmer protest in West Bengal in the past 10 years of the Trinamool Congress regime.

The issue of non-implementation of PM Kisan has been a major political issue in West Bengal. A number of BJP leaders including party president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have on several occasions raised the issue about non-implementation of PM Kisan and Ayushman Bharat scheme during their visits to the State. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had also raised the issue repeatedly.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on two occasion saying that she is willing to transfer the benefits of PM Kisan to the farmers provided it is routed through the State government. Ms Banerjee has also expressed support to farmers agitation in Delhi against the farm laws passed by the Centre. She had sent delegation of party MPs twice to the protest venue and had spoken to the protesting farmers over the telephone.

Mr Modi said a number of farmers from Bengal had approached the Centre expressing their willingness to get benefits of the scheme.

Following Mr Modi’s speech, Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell and co-in-charge of West Bengal, tweeted: “Of the approx 72 lakh farmers in WB, nearly 23 lakh have self-registered on the central portal seeking benefits under the #PMKisan Samman Nidhi, but Pishi (Aunt, referring to Ms. Banerjee) wouldn’t certify them! Each farmer in WB has so far lost ₹14,000 (including latest instalment) and the State [₹] 9,800 crore.”