State honour at the last rites of persons donating organs in Odisha

Odisha CM also approves special allowance for ambulance drivers, emergency medical technicians and helpers

February 16, 2024 04:17 am | Updated 04:17 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

Satyasundar Barik
Last rites of those who save lives of others by donating their organs will be performed with State honour, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced. Image for representation purpose. File.

Last rites of those who save lives of others by donating their organs will be performed with State honour, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced. Image for representation purpose. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Last rites of those who save lives of others by donating their organs will be performed with State honour, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced here on Thursday.

The step, which is likely to create widespread awareness in the field of organ donation, is in addition to ₹5 lakh being provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the relatives of the organ donors and Suraj Award instituted since 2020 to encourage donation.

“Organ donation is a pious gift. In cases of brain death, relatives are taking courageous decision by giving consent to organ donations and playing important role in saving the lives of others,” said Mr. Patnaik in a statement.

In order to smoothen the process of organ transplantation, the State government had established State Organ and Tissues Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) in 2019.

Suraj Award was instituted in 2019 to promote organ donation. It was launched due to hugely inspirational decision of family members of Suraj from the Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam district. Suraj was seriously injured in a road accident and became brain dead. His family decided to donate vital parts of Suraj’s body which helped save the lives of six people.

The Chief Minister also honours the next of kin of organ donors on World Organ Donation Day on August 13 every year.

Special allowance

In another decision, Mr. Patnaik approved provision of a special allowance of ₹5,000 per month to drivers and emergency medical technicians and ₹3,000 per month to helpers from February 2024. This will be in addition to their existing basic salary.

In a statement, the government said the emergency medical ambulance service had been a lifeline for the people of Odisha since March 2013.

Presently the 108 service is operational with a fleet of 1,366 ambulances, including 411 advance life support ambulances and six boat ambulances. The 108 ambulance fleet provides emergency care and transportation to about 1.3 lakh patients every month.

Orissa

