State govt. has decided not to apply reservation in promotion system: Haryana Cong.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Saturday alleged that the BJP and the RSS have been conspiring to abolish the SC, ST and OBC reservations in the country and the State BJP-JJP government has recently decided that the benefit of reservation will not be applicable in promotion system.

“Provision for promotion through roster system was made by the Haryana government by issuing an order on November 15, 2018, but now the government has issued an order on June 23, withdrawing it. The instructions were not implemented in any department and now this decision has exposed the mindset of the Haryana government,” said Ms. Selja, addressing a video press conference here.

She said the reservation system ensures social justice through which numerous underprivileged can be added to the mainstream. The Constitution has ensured that such sections get justice under Article 15.

“The BJP government and the RSS have been conspiring to abolish the reservations. It is solely for this reason that the concept of reservations and its constitutionality are being constantly attacked. There have been many such occasions in the past years.

“To ensure equality and social justice, the Central government should immediately clarify its views on the subject. The 117th Constitution Amendment Bill 2012, which is pending in the Lok Sabha, should be passed and the SC, ST, OBC reservations inserted in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution,” she said.

Reinstate Physical Training Instructors: Surjewala

In Jind, Congress leader and media incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala asked the Haryana government to reinstate the retrenched Physical Training Instructors by bringing in a legislation.

The Supreme Court had recently upheld the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashing the appointment of 1,983 PTIs in schools in 2010.

Mr. Surjewala said State government should ensure that the teachers and their families are not abandoned to the vagaries of unemployment for an irregularity, if any, on the part of the recruiting authority.