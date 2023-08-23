HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Srinagar acid attack case: two get life imprisonment

The accused were identified as Irshad Amin Wani alias Sunny from Wazirbagh of Srinagar and Mohammed Umer Noor, a resident of Bemina, Srinagar

August 23, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Jammu & Kashmir court on Tuesday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment in an acid attack case in Srinagar.

“I am happy with the judgement. It’s the maximum punishment for the crime under the law. I wish law provided for capital punishment in such offences,” the victim said after the judgement.

Jawad Ahmed, Principal District and Sessions Court, Srinagar, pronounced the quantum of punishment in the case. “The prosecution has been able to establish the charges against the accused persons beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt. As such, this chargesheet is accepted and the accused persons are held guilty for the offences punishable under Sections 326-A, 201 and 120-B Ranbir Penal Code (RPC),” the court said.

The court imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh each on the convicts and termed the acid attack as “horrific act” carried out under “a well thought of, well planned and an organised act.”

“Photographs of the victim from before and after the attack themselves speak of the extent of damage caused by the attack. This has not only caused physical trauma, but also mental trauma to the victim,” the court observed.

The accused were identified as Irshad Amin Wani alias Sunny from Wazirbagh of Srinagar and Mohammed Umer Noor, a resident of Bemina, Srinagar.

On December 11, 2014, the law student was grievously injured when the duo conspired to carry out an acid attack on her near Nowshera on the outskirts of Srinagar. The victim was on the way to her college when acid was thrown at her. They attacked the victim after she turned down Wani’s proposal.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.