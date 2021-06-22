Spread awareness on laws, Haryana CM tells farmers

Amid controversies surrounding the Centre’s farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said a group of 30-40 farmers having factual knowledge about the laws should be constituted to spread awareness among their peer groups in each village.

He gave this suggestion to a group of representatives of farmer outfit, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Mann), led by Guni Prakash, who met the Chief Minister here. “Rather than agitating, every farmer should be well versed about the benefits so that those who are trying to spread misinformation and mislead them fail.”

According to an official press release, Mr. Lal said if needed, training of the farmers be conducted.

The delegation submitted a letter of support to the Chief Minister on the farm laws. “Those agitating on Delhi borders are political representatives,” alleged Mr. Prakash. Udhay Bhan, general secretary of the outfit, said, “The Opposition, especially the Congress, is playing politics with the lives of the farmers.”