HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Speedy police verification of passport in Itanagar

“To eliminate unnecessary delays, the Itanagar Police is now offering police verification for passport applications in just one day,” an officer said.

September 26, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Police in Arunachal Pradesh capital have announced speedy police verification in the passport application process to provide better services to citizens. “To eliminate unnecessary delays, the Itanagar Police is now offering police verification for passport applications in just one day,” an officer said.

Police verification for passport applications usually takes several days or weeks, causing inconvenience to applicants who need to travel urgently. With the new initiative, Capital Police aims to streamline the process and make it more efficient, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said on X, formerly Twitter.

The SP said that the capital police are committed to ensure a smooth and faster passport application process for the residents of Itanagar and the surrounding areas.

"We understand the importance of seamless passport processing for our citizens. Our dedicated team is committed to making your passport application process smoother and faster, ensuring that you can embark on your travel adventures without unnecessary delays," Mr. Singh added.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh / Itanagar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.