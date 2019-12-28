Other States

SP seeks justice for people ‘framed in fake cases’

Party team led by Akhilesh meets Guv.

A delegation of the Samajwadi Party led by its national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, demanding justice for “innocent people framed in fake cases” during peaceful and democratic anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

“Fake cases were lodged against innocent people during peaceful and democratic anti-CAA protests on December 19. Two dozen persons were killed. Women were humiliated by police after entering their houses. Houses were ransacked and atrocities are on,” the SP delegation alleged in a memorandum to Patel.

Officially, the toll in violence during protests against the amended citizenship law has been put at 19.

