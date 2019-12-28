SP seeks justice for people ‘framed in fake cases’

A delegation of the Samajwadi Party led by its national president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, demanding justice for “innocent people framed in fake cases” during peaceful and democratic anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.
“Fake cases were lodged against innocent people during peaceful and democratic anti-CAA protests on December 19. Two dozen persons were killed. Women were humiliated by police after entering their houses. Houses were ransacked and atrocities are on,” the SP delegation alleged in a memorandum to Patel.
Officially, the toll in violence during protests against the amended citizenship law has been put at 19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.