SP MLA Dara Singh Chauhan resigns from U.P. Assembly

July 15, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Dara Singh Chauhan, a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from the Ghosi assembly segment in Mau district, resigned from membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Saturday, amid speculation that he may be preparing to rejoin the BJP. Mr. Chauhan, known as a leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, tendered his resignation in a letter to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana.

During his previous stint with the BJP, Mr. Chauhan had been the U.P. Cabinet Minister for Forests, Environment and Animal Husbandry between 2017 and 2022. He had resigned in January 2022, before the State’s Assembly polls, alleging discrimination by the BJP government against the backward classes, Dalits and youths. He joined the SP and got elected as an MLA in the 2022 polls.

Amid the buzz that Mr. Chauhan may rejoin his former party, the BJP said that though it had not recieved any such request from the former Minister, it would be open to accomodating him. “We haven’t received any request from Mr. Chauhan, but if someone wants to contribute in Prime Minister Modiji’s vision of development and making India great, we are ready to welcome them,” said Rakesh Tripathi, U.P. BJP spokesperson.

Asked about Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar’s claim that SP MLAs and leaders angry with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were likely to change sides soon, Mr. Tripathi said, “Akhilesh Yadav is a part-time politician, hence many SP MLAs and leaders are unhappy. The BJP is open to take those who are of good character and of nationalistic orientation.”