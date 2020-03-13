SP leader puts up Sengar, Chinmayanand banner next to CAA ‘name and shame’ hoarding

A Samajwadi Party leader in Uttar Pradesh has put up in Lucknow a banner of former BJP MLA and rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, also facing sexual exploitation allegations.

The banner, in black background and white font, was put up right next to a large hoarding naming those accused in the violence against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) last December.

The banner featuring Chinmayanand and Sengar lists out the criminal charges against them in the rape cases faced by them and asks the general public to beware of them. “These are the culprits of the State, beware of them,” the banner said.

“When protesters don’t have any privacy, and when even after the orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court the Yogi government is not removing the hoardings, then take this,” Mr. I.P. Singh, who is a spokesperson of the SP, said in a tweet.

Former union minister Swami Chinmayanand being offered flowers by supporters as he walks out of prison, two days after being granted bail in the case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a law student, at Shahjahanpur, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

He justified his banner saying it was to alert women against “criminals named by court,” in public interest.

The police have apparently taken off the banner put up by Mr. Singh, who is a former BJP leader and party spokesperson.

He said the police removed the banner in the middle of the night. “If the police had shown the same urgency in the security of women, then U.P. would not be number one in crime. U.P. government is with the criminals. Yogi government and been fully exposed,” he said.

Police is yet to issue a statement.