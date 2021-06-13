SP, AAP demand probe into land deal by Ram Mandir Trust

They allege land was purchased, registered and sold again within 5-10 mins for an inflated price

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the trust set up to build a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya of financial corruption worth crores of rupees in the purchase of a piece of land for the temple project.

They demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Trust general secretary Champat Rai said they would “study the matter” as he brushed aside the allegations.

Holding separate press conferences, former SP MLA from Ayodhya Pawan Pandey and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the land, valued at ₹5.8 crore had been purchased and registered by two local businessmen for ₹2 crore on March 18 at around 7.10 p.m., but within 5-10 minutes of that, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra purchased the land for an appreciated rate of ₹18.5 crore.

The two leaders further alleged that both the land agreements, which took place barely 5-10 minutes apart of each other, had common witnesses — Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and trust member Anil Mishra.

Mr. Singh said that the land had been purchased by two businessmen, Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari, from Kusum Pathak and Harish Pathak, for ₹2 crore, which was done through a registered agreement at 7.10 pm. Barely 5-10 minutes later, the same land was sold by Mr. Ansari and Mr. Tiwari to the Trust for a much higher rate of ₹18.5 crore, Mr. Singh alleged. Out of this, ₹17 crore was paid through the RTGS mode, he further alleged.

How could the value of the land appreciate so quickly within five minutes, both Opposition leaders asked, demanding a probe.

“It is a case of money laundering and corruption,” Mr. Singh said. “I feel those crores of [Ram] bhakts, who donated money in the name of a grand temple for Lord Ram would have their feelings hurt.”

Mr. Pandey accused the Trust of cheating Ram bhakts. “This was a loot in the name of land,” he said in Ayodhya, asking the Trust to explain the deals.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, said he would not comment on the allegations. “We will study it,” he told reporters in Ayodhya. Mr. Rai also said that allegations were not new for him and his organisation. “We have faced allegations for a century, including that of the murder of Mahatma Gandhi. We don’t worry over allegations,” he said.

Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay did not respond to phone calls.