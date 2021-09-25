Southern Odisha districts on high alert as cyclone brews over Bay of Bengal

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected on September 26.

Southern Odisha districts were on Saturday put on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a deep depression over Bay of Bengal would intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours.

“The depression over northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 12 kmph in last six hours, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred over north and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal, about 510 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” said an IMD bulletin.

The agency predicted, “It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by evening on September 26.”

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is very likely to occur over Odisha’s Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Gajapati districts on September 26.

Under its impact, situation of flash floods, water logging and inundation in low-lying areas could arise and there is possibility of some damage to informal and kutcha roads and wall collapse in vulnerable kutcha houses. Between September 27 and 28, flash floods and landslides might take place.

Leaves of all district-level officers in Gajapati have been cancelled. They have been asked to stay alert.

“We may experience wind speeds of 70 to 80 km per hour gusting up to 90 km per hour. The system is going to take the shape of a cyclonic storm. September 26 and 27 are very crucial for us in the wake of prediction of heavy rain,” said Vijay Amruta Kulange, Ganjam District Collector.

Mr. Kulange said teams were formed up to block level to respond to the situation, especially in low-lying areas near Rushikulya River and Bahuda River.

He said, “Preparations are in full swing to shift vulnerable sections of population. We are also preparing to evacuate people from hilly areas. People should avoid low-lying areas and hilly regions.” People have been prohibited from visiting tourist areas.

In 2018, Cyclone Titli, which had hit the same region of Odisha, had left many people dead due to heavy flooding and landslides.