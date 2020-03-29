Sort out confusion on ‘essentials’, Pawar writes to PM

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to sort out confusion over lack of uniform definition of ‘essential goods in non-food categories’.

“In the wake of pandemic coronavirus the nationwide lockdown has brought Fast Moving Consumer Goods market at complete standstill. FMCG market also caters consumer needs of health and hygiene. But lack of uniform definition of ‘essential goods in non-food categories’ has created confusion among law enforcing agencies, consumers and distributors. This supply chain is disrupted and movement of essential goods is impeded,” said Mr. Pawar.

The former Union minister said that he was ‘enclosing self-explanatory note from Confederation of Indian Industry for government intervention to bring clarity in categorising essential goods and streamlining the impaired distribution chain.’ Mr. Pawar’s letter comes in the wake ongoing confusion over which items will be allowed to be transported during the 21-day lockdown. Several companies had complained that there goods carriers were not allowed to leave the godown.