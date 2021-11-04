Congress president Sonia Gandhi accepted the resignation of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retd) Amarinder Singh on Wednesday. Party general secretary K.C. Venugopal said, “Hon’ble Congress President has accepted the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the primary membership of Indian National Congress”. Mr. Singh had sent his resignation letter to Ms. Gandhi on Tuesday.
Sonia accepts Amarinder’s resignation
Special Correspondent
New Delhi,
November 04, 2021 03:49 IST
