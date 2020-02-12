Society must help conserve water: expert

Water conservationist Rajendra Singh on Tuesday said unless society took it upon itself to conserve water and take ownership of resources, revival of rivers and streams was not possible.

Draft Bill

Speaking at the National Water Right Convention to discuss the draft of the Right to Water Bill in Madhya Pradesh, he said, “Until now, activists been working alone. But with the government’s support, on the one hand waterbodies could be protected, and on the other water use could be made judicious.”

Mr. Singh, known as the ‘Waterman of India’, who is advising the government on the proposed law, said, “Ownership of water bodies among masses has led to the revival of several rivers in a parched State like Rajasthan. With such laws, the model could be replicated across the country.”

Under the law, he added, streams, rivers and other waterbodies would be identified, panchayats roped in, people would take the lead and an effort would be made to curb mining on riverbeds.

Pointing to the waning water resources in the State, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, “Eleven of the Municipal Corporations and Councils get water once in four days, 50 get once in three days and 117 get once in two days. It’s a big challenge.”

Despite rain, he added, streams and rivers were drying up owing to negligence. “As many as 65 dams in the State have dried up due to unavailability of water and 164 reservoirs have met the same fate. Instead of moving ahead, we are going back.”

Mr. Nath said new technologies must be leveraged in devising strategies to conserve water. “Technologies such as producing water from air could be useful. But those valid 20 years ago, aren’t relevant any more. So there is an imminent need to figure out where new technologies could be used,” he said.

Stating that his political life was inextricably linked to water, Mr. Nath related an anecdote from 1979 in Chhindwara district. “I started my political career due to water problems. One night as I walked on the road, I met 15-20 women carrying earthen lamps and plates, waiting at a spot for three hours. They said one of their sons could find a prospective bride as the water source was 12 km away. This was a lesson for me, and I decided to join politics to make my contribution.”

Mr. Nath cautioned that the next generation would not forgive us for our negligence. “During the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, I had said the talk of environment and forests was incomplete without the issue of water being raised.”