Smart cameras in Lucknow to help women in distress

The police in the Uttar Pradesh capital are set to install smart cameras in public places that will automatically click the pictures of women in distress situations by reading their facial expressions and alert the nearest police vehicle.
Five such AI-operated (Artificial Intelligence) cameras will be installed at each of the 200 ‘hotspots’ identified by the police in Lucknow city, said Commissioner D.K. Thakur.
The hotspots would include areas where girls frequent often or have complained about the most.
The cameras would be set to react to 40-45 different eventualities and possibilities, said Mr. Thakur at a safe city workshop event at the Lucknow University on Wednesday.
“For example, a woman is being stalked on the street, someone is chasing her. There will be a change in her expression. The camera would capture her change in expression. Before she gets the time to dial the police [for help], the camera automatically alerts the nearest UP 112 [emergency dial service] vehicle,” the officer said.
