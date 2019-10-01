Slain MLA’s widow files nomination

Chakat Aboh, the consensus candidate of five major political parties in Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday filed her nominations for the byelection to the Khonsa West Assembly constituency in Tirap district. She is the widow of Tirong Aboh, who was gunned down by extremists in May soon after winning the seat on a National People’s Party (NPP) ticket.

Three others — Yumsem Matey, Wangchu Lowang and Azet Homtok — filed nominations as independent candidates too.

“I filed the nomination as an independent candidate as suggested by all the political parties of the State,” she said after submitting her papers on the last day of nomination for the bypoll slated for October 21.

Ms. Aboh said she could not disappoint the people of the constituency who wanted her to take her husband’s place in the Assembly. “I am indebted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the leaders of five political parties for being chosen the consensus candidate,” she said.