Six-year-old girl raped by three schoolmates in Chhattisgarh

A Class I student of a government school in Chattisgarh’s capital was raped allegedly by three 10-year-old schoolmates, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on August 20 in a school located in the Khamtarai police station limits, an official said.

“As per the girl, three boys, all aged 10, took her to a bathroom in the school. Two of them sexually assaulted her there while the third stood guard outside,” he said.

The parents of the 6-year-old girl approached police on Thursday following which a rape and sexual assault case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.